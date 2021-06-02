Viking Way challenge for Market Rasen & Louth players

Some of the squad in training.

Market Rasen & Louth RUFC squad members are swapping their rugby boots for hiking boots as their summer training takes a twist.

Around 10 red and greens players are planning to take on the 147-mile Viking Way this week - hoping to complete the journey within 48 hours.

“It’s quite a task but we’ve been doing a lot of training lately,” said club captain George Grant.

The squad members will set off on Friday as they depart from the shadows of the Humber Bridge in north Lincolnshire before hoping to arrive at Oakham in Rutland around two days later, covering the length of the county... and then some.

“I think the treacherous bits will be the bits that get us going and really sticking together,” Grant added.

The task will be undertaken to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“There are a couple of rugby stars who have suffered,” Grant explained. “Rob Burrow, who played Rugby League for Leeds Rhinos suffered badly and Doddie Weir, the British and Irish Lions player as well - so its a charity we’re all very passionate about.

“It’s going to be gruelling but I think we’re looking forward to it.”