Saltfleeby to face NT Shaw in snooker play-off tussle

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saltfleetby Snooker Club went into their rearranged league fixture with bottom placed Louth Volksworld knowing a nine frames haul would be sufficient to grab second spot, but after a spirited effort they had to settle for an 8-4 which nevertheless is still a decent away victory and now it's a play-off this Tuesday March 4th with N.T.Shaw of Louth to sort out the runners-up prize.

The hosts have had a poor season by their standards but on their day they can be a match for any team and they were holding their own until Andy Warren put the trophy hunters in front, The visitors were still chasing those vital last few frames and Pete Cash played the captain's role to secure the win and setup a clash with an N.T.Shaw of Louth who might start slight favourites due to the fact they won both league matches against the two sides this season but who knows.

Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout.

The 2025 Teams cup knockout starts on March 3rd when Saltfleetby Snooker Club will be in action before their league play-off with an away tie against G.Fawcett Property Maintenance in Group A where twenty four hours later the Champions Dales Poultry & Game will begin their campaign with a home tie versus 8 Ballers.

Louth Travel Centre just missed out on a top two finish in the league so will they get off to a flyer or will they prove just a stumbling block for renown cup specialists Sibjon Builders, Kitchen Solutions will be hoping to turn up the heat on Louth Volksworld who will be looking for some improved form as they set out in Group B.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd and N.T.Shaw of Louth will both have to wait a week before they get on the cup trail.