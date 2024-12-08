Saltfleetby Snooker Club beat faltering Louth Travel Centre

Will the leaders Dales Poultry & Game get caught this season.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club are up to third spot after beating their faltering title rivals Louth Travel Centre 7-5.

The hosts have had the knack of finding the only two frames winner in matches this season and they were up to their old tricks again in this one to leapfrog their opponents with Dave Dicken going one better than the rest as the visitors recent poor run continues as they slip down to fourth spot.

8 Ballers moved off the bottom thanks to a fine 9-3 home win over a Louth Volksworld side who have been dragged into the basement battle, Callum Stynes and Dean Speight were the early scorers for their respective sides but after that it was all about the hosts as they produced their best performance of the season with John Stynes, James Heatley and Danny Cohen completing the rout.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd are beginning to find some form at last as they move into a mid-table position after edging out Sibjon Builders 7-5, These two sides are usually involved in events at the top and there's still plenty of points to play for but for now it was Matt Chandler and Tom Melin who saw the visitors over the line while Steve Kemplay replied for the defeated hosts.

Dales Poultry & Game are six points clear after beating Tipfix Cue Services 8-4 a result that sends the away outfit bottom, Gary Brown ran in a 31 break and Pete Dales handed out an early festive stuffing as the hosts took control, Mark Parrinder wasn't to be swept under the carpet as he kept his side in the match but they didn't help their cause as they could only find five players for this fixture.

Two sides in the top six came face to face with both obviously needing a good result to try and pressure the top boys, but they cancelled each other out in a 6-6 draw, G.Fawcett Property Maintenance drew first blood with Craig Burkitt giving them the lead, The hosts NT Shaw of Louth then found another gear with Hayden Gavey drawing them level and that's how it stayed meaning this scoreline was only better for the leaders.