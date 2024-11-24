Saltfleetby Snooker Club climb the table after victory

Sean Howsam was the match winner for Louth Travel Centre who continue to chase the leaders.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club are up to joint third spot in the Louth Billiards & Snooker League after beating Kitchen Solutions 7-5.

The visitors came into this match on the back of a poor performance and were quickly under the cosh with Duane Van Kempen firing the hosts in front as they look to close the gap on second, but that cause wasn't helped when Craig Young won two-nil to set up an exciting finale that saw Dave Dicken arrest any thoughts of a draw and a home victory it was.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd are having a bad season by their standards but have they turned the corner after a superb 9-3 away success at Tipfix Cue Services ?, Sam Done ploughed the visitors in front and from then on they didn't look back with John Mountain increasing their advantage, The hosts battled to try and retrieve the situation but all was lost when Simon Jenkins signed, sealed and delivered a fine victory.

The leaders Dales Poultry & Game overcame a tricky encounter with NT Shaw of Louth to preserve their eight points lead at the halfway stage of the season, It all started so well for the defending champions when James Keefe's opponent was never in the Hunt and looking like a passenger with the frame scores a bus ride apart, Andy Varcoe replied for the top six hosts but the visitors had a double decker of winners with Lee Blanchard's break of 38 clinching the 7-5 deal.

Second placed Louth Travel Centre faced the one below G.Fawcett Property Maintenance and after a right old battle they squeezed past their opposition by 7-5, In a contest that saw Gary Skipworth run in a 61 break it was one-all draws throughout that's until Sean Howsam went one better than the rest and his lone two frames were enough to decide the issue as both sides continue to have a good campaign.

Louth Volksworld had a 7-5 home win over Sibjon Builders, Graham Smith gave the away outfit the lead but the last two games were not played and the hosts took the victory.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 10-75Louth Travel Centre 10-67G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 10-62Saltfleetby Snooker Club 10-62N.T.Shaw of Louth 10-61Louth Volksworld 10-60Sibjon Builders 10-57Tipfix Cue Services 10-528 Ballers 10-51Kitchen Solutions 9-51P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 9-50Breaks- G.Skipworth 61-25-24, L.Blanchard 38-28-26-20, M.Chandler 25-24, Cr Shaw 24, G.Brown 21.