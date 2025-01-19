Seconds out as 'electric' Boston Town hit four

Paul Miles and Michael Gooderson present Luke Wilson with the man of the match award against Shirebrook

Boston Town edged a point closer to the play-off places as they blitzed struggling Shirebrook 4-0.

Chris Funnell’s side got off to a sensational start as Jordan Nuttell converted a Harry Limb cross to score one of the fastest goals ever seen at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Darren Trapps, commentating for Lincolnshire Non-League Radio, clocked the goal-time at just 14 seconds.

Stand-in captain Luke Wilson added a second after 12 minutes before Harry Limb inevitably got in on the act to leave the shell-shocked visitors reeling at 3-0 down before the midway point of the first half.

Shirebrook, making their first ever visit to the Mortgages For You Stadium, managed to get back onto an even keel after that but never threatened to drag themselves back into the game.

Lucas Dakin came off the bench to make it 4-0 with 10 minutes to go – making it the Poachers’ biggest home league win since they beat Pinchbeck by the same score in August 2023.

The man of the match award winner, chosen by Paul Miles and Michael Gooderson, was Luke Wilson, who has been skipper for the last four matches in the absence of the suspended Richard Ford.

Boston Town remain in 6th place but have now closed the gap on 5th-placed Newark Town to just two points.

Poachers boss Chris Funnell was pleased with the result and said his side had been 'electric' for 30 minutes.

Boston Town continue their run of home games on five consecutive weekend with a fixture against Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday (25 January). Kick-off will be 3pm.

Also scheduled to visit the Mortgages For You Stadium in the coming weeks are AFC Mansfield (Saturday 1 February), Melton Town (Saturday 8 February) and Wisbech Town (Saturday 15 February)

Town: Portas, Burdass (Millar), Smith, Zaluzinskis (Chew), Hudson, Wilson, Adams, Maddison, Nuttell, Limb (Dakin), Bayliss; unused sub: Borbely