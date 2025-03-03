Skegness martial artist becomes a boxing champion

Alex Underwood with his new championship belt.

Skegness martial artist Alex Underwood has recently been crowned a featherweight boxing champion.

He travelled to Grantham to compete in the Wolkernite Fighting Championships on the 22nd February to win the title.

Underwood was victorious against all odds due to him stepping in as a short notice replacement alongside it being his boxing debut.

Underwood has competed in MMA and kickboxing but this was his first time competing in boxing against a much more experienced boxer.

Underwood faced adversity in the fight, getting dropped in the second round but making a full recovery and winning his bout via TKO in the fourth.

He is the new Wolkernite Featherweight boxing champion winning via fourth round TKO.