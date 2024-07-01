Sleaford Korean martial arts tournament - going for gold!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Each competitor taking part in the tournament showed great determination to do their best and to show sincere respect for their fellow competitors. Adults, teenagers and young children alike took part in a wide range of events, including: joint lock techniques to throw and take down their partner; choreographed routines to demonstrate kicking, hand striking, balance and coordination; wood breaking to show courage and proficiency to hit the right spot with power; and sparring against a fellow competitor to defend themselves and score as many points as possible.
In addition to this the competitors demonstrated flare in a number of advanced divisions including choreographed routines with staffs, swords and nunchucks. Others competed to show staff spinning and sword cutting skills. Finally, a number of competitors worked in teams to demonstrate staff sparring against one another.
This requires speed, skill and accuracy. It was amazing to see how hard everybody had prepared for the event and to see them rewarded for their efforts.
There were a total of 47 gold, 47 silver and 47 bronze medals up for grabs. Stand out performers winning multiple gold medals and earning grand champion trophies included: Rachel McConnell for white to blue belt; Henry Buyers for red and brown belt; Sebastian Evans for junior brown/black belt; Neil Towers for adult brown/black belt; Grace Johnson for first degree black belt; and, finally, Isabela Hewitt for best attitude and etiquette. The day finished with a dazzling demonstration from the black belt display team.
SKMA is a well-founded and thriving club in Sleaford that teaches a diverse range of Korean martial arts. The club has been running adult and children’s classes since 2017 and now has over 50 active members.
It is a values-based organisation with Courage, Family and Respect at the heart of all they do. They aim to teach, develop and support people in a range of important life skills, over and above self-defence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.