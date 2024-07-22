Sleaford Tennis Club hold annual Richard Edgley Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sleaford Tennis Club recently held their annual Richard Edgley Challenge where able-bodied and wheelchair tennis players took part in a mixed doubles friendly tournament.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Edgley was a Tennis Coach in Lincolnshire who strongly believed in Tennis for Everyone. Disabilities of any kind should not be a barrier to our sport.

For the second year at Sleaford Tennis Club we held a social for all who wanted to experience tennis with a twist. The twist is something Richard Edgley had been trying to introduce widely across Lincolnshire for some years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You didn’t need any special racket or strings or shoes. All you needed was an open mind and experience playing a game of tennis with other players that had disabilities of some kind.

Players in our mixed doubles tournament

Players could have autism or suffer from epilepsy or play in a wheelchair and they would be paired with an able body player making a mixed doubles game. This produces a game that has a huge amount of moving parts as we and Richard all believed it would.

It turned out perfectly on Sunday afternoon producing fun and exciting games of tennis across all the tennis courts.

Neil Rossiter, competition organiser and wheelchair player/coach said: “All so proud that Richard’s vision was still strong in other players, and I believe that this afternoon was the true meaning of Fully Inclusive tennis, that proved to be so enjoyable for every player.

But Richard had the right term from the beginning as he always said “It’s Only Tennis”.