Snooker Exhibition Evening
For the first time in nearly four decades the Louth Town & Country Club will witness a Top sixteen World ranked Snooker Professional with Barry Hawkins entertaining the locals with a Snooker Exhibition evening on Saturday September 14th with break off at approximately 7pm. Ten lucky Club members will get the opportunity to play one frame against the World ranked number 15 player who has four major event titles to his name up to date. Barry has also agreed to a few photos and autographs for the punters. If you want to be part of this eagerly awaited event please contact Jack Westerby on 07851735263 asap about any availability for seats or standing. (Non members welcome). This evening also includes a buffet. This event is kindly sponsored by JOHN DARKE LTD.
