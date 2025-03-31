Snooker star Tom Ford set for exhibition evening at Louth Town & Country Club

Tom Ford won the Snooker Shootout Tournament in 2024.

The Louth Town & Country Club are delighted to announce that the World ranked number 19 Snooker Professional Tom Ford will be playing an Exhibition evening on Saturday May 10th with break-off at 7pm.

Tom Ford will be playing against eleven of the club members in what is expected to be another great night of Snooker following on from the recent succesful Barry Hawkins and Stuart Bingham events.

There's still a couple of Second row seats available priced at just £20 with that price including a buffet, if this evening is of interest please contact Jack Westerby on 07851735263 to grab the last places - non members are welcome.

This event kindly sponsored by JOHN DARKE LTD.