Sponsors' day at Boston Town
Director Chris Chapman said the club wanted to say a big thank you to all the businesses and individuals who had supported them in 2023-24.
The invitation appies to Matchday sponsors, Advertising boards, Kit sponsors. Management kit and Player sponsors
The Poachers are offering 2 free tickets per company or sponsor for the game against Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday 13 April as well as half-time refreshments.
If you’d like to take up the offer, email Natalie Bunce on [email protected] to let her know who’s going. But you must get in touch beforehand as the club need to know names in advance.
Entry is from 1.30pm on the day - and kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.