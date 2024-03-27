Sponsors' day at Boston Town

Boston Town are inviting all their club sponsors to their last home game of the season against Ashby Ivanhoe.
By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 07:30 GMT
Director Chris Chapman said the club wanted to say a big thank you to all the businesses and individuals who had supported them in 2023-24.

The invitation appies to Matchday sponsors, Advertising boards, Kit sponsors. Management kit and Player sponsors

The Poachers are offering 2 free tickets per company or sponsor for the game against Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday 13 April as well as half-time refreshments.

Boston Town are holding a sponsors' dayBoston Town are holding a sponsors' day
If you’d like to take up the offer, email Natalie Bunce on [email protected] to let her know who’s going. But you must get in touch beforehand as the club need to know names in advance.

Entry is from 1.30pm on the day - and kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.

