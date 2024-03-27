Sponsors' day at Boston Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Director Chris Chapman said the club wanted to say a big thank you to all the businesses and individuals who had supported them in 2023-24.

The invitation appies to Matchday sponsors, Advertising boards, Kit sponsors. Management kit and Player sponsors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poachers are offering 2 free tickets per company or sponsor for the game against Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday 13 April as well as half-time refreshments.

Boston Town are holding a sponsors' day

If you’d like to take up the offer, email Natalie Bunce on [email protected] to let her know who’s going. But you must get in touch beforehand as the club need to know names in advance.