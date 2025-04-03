Spring into croquet - 'all you need are some flat shoes and a smile!'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As I sit typing this the sun is streaming through the window and the forecast is set for wall to wall sunshine - ideal croquet weather.

Woodhall Spa Croquet Club opened for play on Mothering Sunday and the fine, sunny weather saw a good turnout with more than 20 members turning up, keen to shake the dust off their mallets. There were laughs a-plenty, both on and off court, and the tea and coffee flowed a lot more smoothly than many peoples swings.

There will be lots of hard practice this month as members prepare for competitions and league matches are already being arranged. The first big event in our calendar is the Lincoln Cup weekend. Players from all over the East Midlands will be converging on Jubilee Park to compete in both Singles and Pairs events in one of the most prestigious events in the county.

If you would like to come along and try your hand turn up on a Sunday afternoon (not 4 May) and make yourself known at the pavilion. The club is blessed with three qualified coaches and they are always happy to help newcomers. There is no charge and the club will provide you with a mallet.

All you need are some flat shoes and a smile!