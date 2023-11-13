Stamford AFC Women’s Team support Ukraine Volunteer Project travelling to the frontline

Players and officials from Stamford AFC Women’s football team have come together to raise funds for Helping Our Ukrainian Friends Project.

The project will be driving the ambulances to Kyiv on the 28th November to hand them over to units on the ground. The much needed ambulances will then enable local forces to transport casualties from the frontline to hospitals helping them to save lives.

Stamford AFC Women's team members were touched by the projects efforts and felt they needed to do all that they could to raise the funds for the windscreen to allow the project to spend what they could on supplies for the frontline Ukrainian communities.

Stamford AFC Women’s Team

Stamford AFC Women's Assistant Manager Dave Ribakovs said: “The management and players of AFC Stamford Women clubbed together to offer their full support to Friends of Ukraine, now the vehicle is fit for purpose to embark on a 1500 mile journey to Kyiv where it will begin a new life supporting war torn areas on the front line in east Ukraine.”