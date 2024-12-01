Strollers and Vectors have good wins in Boston bowls league

Vectors winning rink with Kevin Rockall, Harry Allerton and John Mitchell

The latest round of matches in Boston Indoor Bowls Club’s Evening League largely went with form. However, two teams that have struggled this season, Strollers in the Orchard Health Group First Division and Vectors in Cammacks Division Two, both had results that bucked the trend.

Strollers met Nomads in a bottom of the table clash, beating them 4-2. Mick Hippisley’s rink won 21-13 having dominated the second half of the game 11-2. Strollers started well on the second rink, but Nomads and skip Karl Pick finished strongly to win 15-13.

Strollers also won 5-1 after playing a catch-up match against Golfers, six places above them. Paul Flatters’ rink won 18-10, the other rink ending 13-13. Strollers finished the week three places higher in the table at eighth.

In Division Two, ninth-placed Vectors took on Vikings, third, and beat them convincingly on both rinks to take all six points. Mike Cornish’s rink, with Judith Blissett and Yvonne Heppenstall bowling well, won 23-10. Kevin Rockall’s rink, with youngster Harry Allerton leading and John Mitchell in support, took the game 20-13. Vectors are now very close to a group of mid-table teams.

Woodpeckers may be seventh in Division Two, but they have made it a habit of scoring at least two points nearly every round, and they managed that again when they met the leaders Optimists, winning Mike Rhodes’ rink 20-10. Liam Reeson skipped the other rink to win 40-8.

Burtons beat Kingfishers 6-0 to move within one point of the leaders, taking Dave Allen’s rink 33-4 and Chris Hill’s 24-13.

Desperados moved up one place to third after beating Amateurs 6-0, Dean Harris’ rink winning a closely contested game 16-13 and John Melless coming back from 11-14 down to win 20-14 with a good finish.

Pete Brummitt’s rink saw Phantoms forge ahead to lead 21-2 against Shipmates, eventually winning 26-9, while Roy Stanley’s rink finished strongly to secure a 15-15 draw giving Phantoms a 5-1 win.

The top three in Division One all won 6-0. Invaders met Breakaways, Scott Whyers’ rink winning 30-9 and Rod West’s 22-13. Likewise, Holland Fen were too good for Hotspurs, taking the two rinks 32-7 for Les Feary and 32-9 for Martin Tomlin.

Steve Skelton’s IBC rink had a close game against Parthians for eleven ends, then dominated the final six ends to run out 18-11 winners. Dave Gill’s rink started well to lead 12-5 before Parthians closed the gap to 12-10, then finished with a flourish to win 22-11.

Golfers’ scheduled game this round against Royal Mail ended in a 6-0 win, leaving them fourth in this division on shot aggregate from A40. Graham Scarboro’s rink quickly built a 19-2 lead before Royal Mail found their form to reduce the advantage to 24-15 at the end. Ian Drury’s rink eased ahead to win 19-14.

A40 beat Dynamics 4-2, with Sue Hoyles’ rink building on an early lead to win 21-9. Graham Wilkinson skipped his Dynamics rink to win 17-11 after trailing 4-9 at the eighth end.