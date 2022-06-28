Strong results for Boston Tennis Club ladies

Sport news

The ladies’ firsts faced St James, Grimsby and the seconds travelled to Appleby Frodingham.

The firsts, competing in Division One, had Emma Mastin, Yasmin Everritt, Rachel Gedney and Rachel Hawkesworth in action when the team played St James and secured a solid 3-1 win.

The second team had Rachel Gedney, Linda Barrow, Poppy Gibbons and Rachel Hawkesworth playing on this occasion and performed strongly in this Division Two to win 3-1.

Boston ladies’ fourths met Boston fifths in a Division Three match.

Claire Smith, Gilly Dunn, Lesley Gibbons and Helen Duckett, representing the fourths, gained a 3-1 win against the fifth team of Sue Dring, Denis Priestley, Sarah Grant and Helen Motson.

The ladies’ sixths travelled to Scotter, Jenny McGarel, Diane Sharpe, Jenny Murphy and Catherine Ellis converting the third set tie-break in every rubber to win 4-0.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston mixed firsts’s Tom Brooks, Emily Donoghue, Ryan Frankish and Rachel Hawkesworth lost 3-1 at at David Lloyd Lincoln.

The mixed thirds, Carla Slade, Steve Holmes, Keeley Pearson and Phil Wilson, drew 4-4 with Horncastle.