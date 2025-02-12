Strong runs at the Ripper for Boston Community runners entrants

Richard, Sarah & Clare.

Boston runners turn out in force to support the Rauceby Ripper.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty five members of Boston Community Runners made the short journey up the A17 to South Rauceby to take part in the ever popular Rauceby Ripper. The course was altered slightly last year making it slightly longer at 9.5 miles. The route is mainly off road on farm tracks, edges of fields and, by kind permission, across some private land. The weather can do anything at this time of year and runners in the past have encountered every element going. This years damp, wet start to February guaranteed a very muddy run but it was not raining so that was a bonus!

The walkers set off at 9.30am and had three BCR members take part. Richard Eggleton has perfected his speed walking and was soon pulling away from the 16 other walkers. After just 1km he had taken an unassailable lead and finished the course in only 1.58.04 taking a well deserved 1st place. Claire Teesdale and Sarah Burton finished in 2.18.30 and 2.25.30 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runners set off one hour later at 10.30am with Steve Roberts once again leading the charge for the finishline for the black and yellow stripes. His time was slightly quicker than last year, in 1.04.04, netting hime an age category 1st. Dan Clark was next back with a cracking run in 1.05.06 with Lee Conway just behind in 1.09.48. John Burton led the next pack home in a time of 1.19.21, just ahead of Nick Turner in 1.19.48. Elektra Roberts was our first lady home in 1.22.21 and less than a minute later saw Michael Corney having his first run in the Ripper finishing in 1.23.20, seconds ahead of Tanya Knight and Jacky Walsingham, who loved the mud at her first Ripper, crossing the line in 1.23.30.

Boston Community Runners

Rachel Conway was next back in 1.25.19 and then came Karen Hindle in 1.25.42. Steve Langford had a super run, finishing in 1.29.52 and was followed in by Mary Turner, who knocked about 30 minutes off her time from last year with an age category 2nd place run of 1.33.03. Kevin Hindle came next in 1.37.57 just ahead of Tony Tomlin in 1.38.03. Sarah-Jane Eggleton stopped the clock at 1.40.02 and was followed home by Sharon Houghton (1.42.12) who ran with Andrea Sylvester (1.42.16) on her first Ripper. Linda Rands had a very consistant run with a time of 1.46.43 finishing just ahead of Peter Mittertreiner who crossed the line in 1.47.28. Lesley Buswell and Tracie Charles rounded up the results for the Boston runners finishing in sub 1.50 times of 1.49.31 and 1.49.33 respectively.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs. For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.