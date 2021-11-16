Strong win for Boston Tennis Club ladies side

Tennis news.

Boston Tennis Club’s ladies had a great win away at Louth in Division One of the LTA National League Winter League.

The duo of Florence Baxter and Maria Stoyanova won 2-1, winning two close matches in third set tie-breaks.

Boston men’s fourths - Pawel Aranin and Paul Aranin - had the tough match away at Appleby Frodingham in Division Two.

After the first round of singles the pair missed out in the doubles and lost 1-2.

In the Lincolnshire Winter 2021 League, Boston ladies’ senior seconds were away at Grantham in a Division Two match.

The team - Catherine Ellis, Helen Duckett, Lesley Gibbons and Denise Priestley - missed out 1-7 to a strong Grantham ensemble.

Also in Division Two, Boston ladies’ thirds - Hilary Calvert, Suzanne Patterson, Judith Walker and Hilda Hastings - played at Horncastle and won 6-2.

Boston ladies fourths - Sarah Grant, Diane Sharp, Jenny Murphy and Hilda Hastings - drew 4-4 at Eastgate Seconds in Division Three.

Boston men’s seniors third team played Louth seconds at Boston, John Gibson, Richard Tupper, David Makins and Andy Clamp winning 7-1 in Division Two.

The under eights showed great skills and spirit on Sunday in their Lincolnshire Winter League matches.

With teams from Boston, Grantham, Louth, Eastgate and Woodhall Spa taking part in this competition played in Boston’s Indoor Centre.