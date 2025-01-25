Stuart Bingham to play exhibition evening in Louth

Stuart Bingham the 2015 Snooker World Champion.

Former World Champion Stuart Bingham will play twelve frames against members of the club.

The Louth Town & Country Club are delighted to announce they will be holding their second Snooker Exhibition evening in as little as six months when the 2015 World Champion Stuart Bingham will play twelve club members on Saturday February 8th with break-off at 7-00pm.

The stage is set to welcome this very popular Snooker Professional not only to the Louth Town & Country Club but also to the Town as well.

After the success of the Barry Hawkins event last September the club is confident this next one will be equally as good with tickets for the evening selling out within two weeks of going on sale.

It's all done very Professionally with a Compare and Referee booked, players have their own walk on music and there's even a high standard scoreboard if anyone should score a few points apart from Stuart Bingham, a mouth watering buffet is also included in the price.

It's all set for another great event with another already planned for May 10th.

Many thanks to JOHN DARKE LTD for their continued Sponsorship for these events.