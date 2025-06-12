Success for Boston at Woodhall Spa 10k

Renouned for being a very hot run, the Woodhall Spa 10k delivered once again albeit with a strong wind to help keep the runners slightly cooler.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Community Runners were well represented at this sell out event with 35 members taking part. It is always a popular event due to it's location and atmosphere with many runners staying afterwards for picnics in the park.

Hosted by Curly's Athletes, the organisation was very good and the race started on time. The route took the runners away from Jubilee Park, passing Edlington Moor before a big countryside loop bought everyone to the edge of Stixwould, then heading for the finish back in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Roberts led the club runners home with a time of 38.54 which gave him first place in his age category. Lee Conway was just over a minute behind him finishing in 40.31. Steve Bates earned a new PB with a time of 43.35 as did Michael Corney, stopping the clock in 46.21. John Burton came in, clocking 47.10 with Nick Turner following in 49.58.

Inspirational Michelle (3) with Lynsey (1680)

Tanya Knight was our first lady back in a time of 50.06, just ahead of Rachel Conway in 51.38. David Cobb managed both a 5k and 10k PB with his run, crossing the line in 52.50 and Karen Hindle had a superb run, finishing in 53.00 exactly.

Sarah Lea shrug off a niggle to get a great time of 54.02 and was followed home by Kevin Hindle with a new PB time of 54.41. Mary Turner ran another solid race finishing in 55.19 and just over a minute later we saw Andrew Daykin score a new PB time of 56.47. Neil Goodwin finished in 1.00.32 and Steve Langford ran a 1.01.26. Sharon Houghton, Andrea Sylvester and Louise Clayton all had a great run together with times of 1.01.29, 1.01.30 and 1.01.31 respectively.

Clare Teesdale was pleased with her 1.04.22 as was Lynsey Ballans with her time of 1.04.27. Both finished just ahead of Jessie Bland, who had a super run of 1.04.48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dianne Ross was next home, finishing in 1.05.06 with Peter Mittertreiner seconds behind in 1.05.15. Tony Tomlin was pleased with his comeback run, crossing the line in 1.06.26. He was followed in by Cheryl Cropley (1.08.30) and Jayne Ashton (1.08.32) both claiming new PB runs. Dawn Cobb was very pleased with her time of 1.09.01 and a minute later saw Sarah Burton complete the course in 1.10.09. Karen Daykin was just a couple of minutes further back in 1.12.56 and she was chased home by Carole Page in 1.13.31.

David Cobb. 5k & 10k PB run.

Kim Vamplew and Debbie Petley continued their comeback, both clocking 1.29.54, knocking five minutes off their previous weeks time, and the biggest cheer went up for Michelle Newton, with her race guide Lynsey Siddell, both finishing in 1.40.03 . Michelle is one determined lady. She suffered a stroke after booking her place for the event and she had heart surgery to fix a hole in her heart only 4 weeks ago and she still found the courage and energy to complete the race.

Many of the club runners stayed for a picnic afterwards and a relaxed social get together before heading the short distance back towards Boston.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.

For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.