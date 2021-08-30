Success for Boston Tennis Club players at county championships

Boston Tennis Club news.

The Lindum Lincolnshire Festival of Tennis took place at Boston Tennis Club, with more than 100 competitors taking part in a whole range of events.

Lawn Tennis Association president David Rawlinson, was present at the club to meet county players and to watch the tennis on offer.

A very keen tennis player himself and playing to a high standard he thoroughly enjoyed presenting trophies to winners and runners-up of those events that concluded on the Thursday.

Boston TC's Alice Gamman became the 18 and under girls' county champion and Florence Baxter was the runner-up.

In the boys' 18 and under competition, William Cheer was the runner up and Ryan Scaman, from the north of the county, the overall winner.

William was also runner-up with his partner in the 18 boys' doubles.

In the 16 girls' event, Sophie Munks was the champion, also winning the 14 girls' title and the 14 girls doubles.

Poppy Gibbons was the runner-up in the 16s and partnered Sophie to take the trophy for the 14s doubles, with Jasmine Everitt and Martha Baxter the runners-up.

Emily Stukins won through her rounds to reach the final in the 14 girls' singles and just missed out in the final to Sophie.

James Gedney reached the semi final stage of the 14 boys' singles. Matilda Clark lost a close semi-final in the 12 girls' singles and with her partner Emily Pye was runner-up in that age group's doubles event.

In the 11 and under girls Matilda Buck also reached the semi finals but lost out to the eventual winner.

In the 10 girls Alayna Buswell and Bonnie Haywood competed. Bonnie was involved in two very close three set matches – the first one she won and the second she lost at the semi-final stage missing out on a place in the final.

Youngsters Callum Purdy, Rory Luffman, Keita Cica, James Blythe all played competitively.

In the men’s events Will Cheer, Hayden Bingham, Tom Cozens and Lucas East all played but in the singles Lucas was beaten by Joe Woolley, the eventual champion and Will fell to Ryan Scaman.