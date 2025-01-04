Successful Christmas tournament at bowls club
Seventy-two bowlers took part, split into twenty-four rinks of three, each playing three games on the day. Lots of good bowling meant it was a close-run thing to be the overall winners and coming out on top were Judith Blissett, Ann Quickfall and skip Alex Tomlin, with three good wins of 10-2, 10-3 and 11-2, leading to a score of 31 points and a shot aggregate of +27.
Just behind in second place with 29 points was Richard Keeling, bowling with Valerie Allam and Peter Hoyles, who started the day with a 6-6 draw before two good wins of 13-0 and 10-3.
Third place went to the rink of Charlotte Tomlin, Jo Sharp and Dave Allen who won all their games, but with quite narrow margins, 9-3, 8-4 and 10-3, for 27 points.
The Evening League resumed after the New Year celebrations with round 16. In the Orchard Health Group First Division, Strollers continued their pre-Christmas run of form with an outstanding result to beat Holland Fen 6-0, their best performance of the season, bar none.
Mick Dodes, with Mick Hippisley and Alan Everitt, quickly built an 11-1 advantage before Holland Fen caught them to tie the game at 14-14, then they had the better finish to win 20-16. Paul Flatters skipped the other rink, with Nigel Kenworthy and Keith Swain, to win 16-13 after grabbing the lead on the seventh end.
Leaders Invaders lost 2 points on the night to Golfers, Ian Drury’s rink controlling the game from the off to win 18-16. On the other rink, Scott Whyers built a 14-1 lead at the start and eventually ran out 20-14 winners.
Another team faring well after the festive period was Breakaways who moved up two places to fifth, their highest position of the season, after beating A40 6-0. Mike Rymer’s rink dominated from the start to win 20-8, while Mark Brown had a close game, eventually winning 17-15.
IBC’s return to form saw them beating Hotspurs 6-0 to stay in third place, Dave Gill’s rink winning 26-9 and Steve Skelton’s 22-9.
Two more 6-0 wins, for Parthians over Nomads and Royal Mail against Dynamics, saw both teams move up the table to eighth and ninth respectively. For Parthians, Keith Nix won 25-11 and Ron Moore 11-10 in a low-scoring game. Royal Mail’s rinks won 21-12 for Ian Smith and 21-17 for Keith Sharp.
The key match in Cammacks Division Two saw a top of the table clash between Optimists and Burtons, Optimists winning 6-0 in two closely contested games. Andrew Reeson’s rink was 14-1 up, then held on to win 16-14 as Burtons rallied. Burtons had a 12-5 advantage on the other rink, but Liam Reeson managed the game to win it 20-13.
There were also 6-0 wins for Desperados against Vikings and Central over Woodpeckers, while Vectors beat Shipmates 4-2.