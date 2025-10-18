Successful Triples Tournament at the Indoor Bowls Club

Winners Ken Bainbridge, Ian Smith & Kelvin Hallam, with Mark Brown & club manager Tanya Whitmore-Brown

Action at Boston Indoor Bowls Club last week saw the first open drawn 3-wood triples tournament of the new season, sponsored by Boston Blinds and the club’s Bonus Ball.

Attracting sixty bowlers, including several new members and some new to bowling, they were split into twenty teams of three. Each team played three games, scoring points in each for the number of ends won and for winning the game.

Coming out on top, and the only team with three wins during the day, was the trio of Ken Bainbridge, Kelvin Hallam and Ian Smith. Starting slowly, they won their first game 9-6, then powered on impressively in their next two games, winning 17-2 and 11-3.

Two wins and a draw secured second and third places, second for Malc Hilton, Matt Wilkinson and Ken Burr, with Margaret Wilkinson, Trish Dunn and Alan Everitt just behind them in third.

Runners-up, Matt Wilkinson, Malc Hilton, Ken Burr, with BIBC’s manager, Tanya Whitmore-Brown

Back to the Night League and the most recent games in Orchard Health Group First Division, the top two teams both took maximum points but were made to work hard for them. Holland Fen met Breakaways, winning one rink 21-15, and taking the other 18-16, but only after trailing 11-14 with seven ends to go.

Nathan Dunnington skipped Invaders to beat Golfers 20-8 on one rink, but the second was closely fought throughout and only won with the final score of the game to go 17-16.

Dynamics are the new team in third place after beating Royal Mail 6-0 in two competitive games. Graham Wilkinson went 16-7 ahead, then held on as Royal Mail mounted a come-back, eventually winning 19-14. Royal Mail held a 13-10 lead on the other rink, but Dynamics finished well to win the game 18-14.

Strollers, now fourth, beat Nomads 4-2 in a close contest. As the last end on both rinks started, Nomads were in the frame to take all six points, but Strollers scored four shots on each rink to win Andy Warne’s 22-19 and to just lose Paul Flatters’ rink 15-16.

IBC beat A40 4-2 in another close match, and only took the net shot aggregate by one. The scores were close on both rinks for 12 ends, then IBC pulled away on Ian Smith’s rink to win 25-13, while A40’s Jean Cammack finished strongly to win 24-13 on the other.

Parthians took four points off Optimists, with Keith Nix’s rink controlling the game to win 27-13, while Optimists’ skip John Melless was always ahead on the other to win 26-18.

In Cammacks Division Two, the top two teams both won 4-2 to maintain the three point gap between them. In two close games against Vectors, Hotspurs won one rink 15-12, losing the other 14-15 on the last end. Desperados faced Burtons, winning one rink 20-11, Burtons taking the other 19-14.

Phantoms are third after beating Kingfishers on both rinks for all six points, while the four points taken by Woodpeckers against Central moved them into fourth. Shipmates beat Amateurs 4.2 to leave them in seventh.