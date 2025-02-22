Successful weekend as Boston Indoor Bowls Club holds Open Singles competition

Ken Burr and Phyllis Desmond, winners against A40 (Dave Everitt was missing for the photo)

A busy weekend recently at Boston Indoor Bowls Club brought together sixty-four top bowlers from near and far to play the latest round of the Open Singles Circuit, a knockout competition spread over six rounds.

Each game was played over two sets of seven ends, with a three-end tie break to decide the winner if required.

The final on Sunday evening was between Stephen Harris, the eventual winner, representing Spalding Lightning, and Mark Royal from Suffolk. Stephen won the final 8-1, 8-6 with some impressive, controlled bowling.

This event was made possible with generous sponsorship from local firm Greencore, Boston IBC and Boston member Margaret Daubney. The hospitality offered by the club and the organisation of the two-day event was widely praised by the visiting bowlers and their supporters. It is hoped to run another event next season.

Bob Thompson, Jean Thompson and Ian Smith, Royal Mail’s winning rink

Back to the action in the Evening League, the top two in the Orchard Health Group Division One both won 6-0 to maintain their positions in the table. Holland Fen beat Hotspurs 20-9 and 27-13, while Invaders beat Breakaways 29-12, having started and finished the game strongly, and 19-12.

Third-placed Strollers beat Nomads 4-2, winning well on Mick Dodes rink 25-8. Nomads led throughout on the other rink, Karl Pick winning 17-15 for two points.

Parthians took all six points against IBC and are now just one point behind them in fifth place. Closely fought on both rinks, Parthians finished better on both to secure wins of 17-12 for Richard Keeling and 17-15 for Ron Moore.

Dynamics took four points from their game with A40, five places above them in the table. Ken Burr’s rink was ahead from the off and won 15-11. A40 started well to build a 17-5 lead on Andy Scotney’s rink, but Dynamics were catching them as the ends ran out, A40 eventually winning 19-16.

Winner and runner-up of the Open Singles Circuit in Boston, Stephen Harris and Mark Royal

Royal Mail beat Golfers 4-2, Ian Smith’s rink controlling their game to win 18-6. David Marshall won his rink 17-7 for Golfers.

In Cammacks Second Division, Optimists maintained their eleven-point lead at the top of the table by beating Woodpeckers 6-0, with wins of 20-8 and 15-12.

Burtons have moved into second place outright after their 6-0 win over Kingfishers. Dave Allen’s rink won 20-9 and Chris Hill’s 15-9.

Desperados are now third, 3 points behind Burtons, after a 3-3 draw against Amateurs, the second time this season this fixture has ended 3-3. Two closely matched games, where John Melless skipped his Desperados rink to win 17-13 while Mick Greet’s Amateurs won 20-16.

The last two games produced results somewhat against the odds and will give renewed confidence to the winning teams. Five places separate Vikings in fourth and Vectors in ninth, but Vectors took the game 4-2. Kevin Rockall’s rink, with Mike Cornish and Michael Teasdale, won 25-14, after an excellent start gave them a 19-3 lead after eleven ends. Terry Marshall’s Vikings rink won 18-10.

Shipmates moved off the bottom of the table after beating Phantoms 6-0, winning 26-8 and 22-17.