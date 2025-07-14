Sun-drenched Donington thriller for Lowes siblings in World Superbikes

Both riders had their ups and downs during the weekend that was full of thrills and spills.

On Friday, Alex Lowes on his Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team machine claimed top spot in Free Practice 1 as the Donington Park action kicked off under sunny skies and with temperatures rising.

Just 0.001 seconds separated the Brit and title race leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati) in the #11 left it late to move into second, while current reigning World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was third in the opening session of the Prosecco DOC UK Round – with less than half a tenth between the top three.

Brother Sam Lowes on his #14 ELF Marc VDS Racing Team racer posted a 1’27.132s, missing out on P4 by less than two tenths to take P6 in the proceedings.

The afternoons Free Practice 2 session got even hotter with track temperatures topping 51 degrees. Alex on the #22 was quick, he was the highest-placed rider to not improve his time in FP2, but he was able to finish third in the combined times.

Sam finishing fourth, 0.249 seconds off pole.

Alex said afterwards “I felt quite good, and I think we can improve tonight and make positive changes on the bike”. “It was a good day, the first taste of Donington Park on the Bimota. We had some seriously hot conditions, which have been nice. I like it when we come to England and the weather’s good because most of the guys on the team are from Spain, and they always complain about the English weather, so to have some good weather was nice. This afternoon was very hot. I tried to do a longer run, and I felt ok on the bike. The front of the bike, I think we can improve on this track; it’s something we can look to improve tomorrow. We did a lot of laps; the times are always so close in WorldSBK, but I felt quite good, and I think we can improve tonight and make positive changes on the bike.”

Alex Lowes topped the times in a disrupted FP3 session, with Razgatlioglu and Bulega third and eighth respectively.

He left it late to set his best times in the red-flagged 20-minute session but set a 1’25.354s to claim P1 by almost three tenths, finishing ahead of twin brother Sam Lowes who was second. The #14 posted a 1’25.638s to claim P2 ahead of pre-round favourite Razgatlioglu. After appearing to struggle a little bit on Friday, Razgatlioglu stormed to the provisional top of the timesheets on Saturday morning before being demoted to third by the Lowes twins; his best time was a 1’25.763s, almost four tenths down on Alex Lowes.

At this stage things were looking up for the pair for racing later and on Sunday.

The 15-minute Tissot Superpole followed, Alex Lowes claimed provisional pole after the first flying lap with a 1’25.185s, just 0.008s clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in second with Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati) completing the provisional front row. Sam Lowes finished in P5.

Saturday afternoon’s Race One, wasn’t to be the race the siblings had expected, it saw both of them crashing out of the 23-lap race.

Moments after lights out on Lap 1, Sam Lowes, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati) got tangled up at Turn 1 Redgate and were sent sprawling into the gravel.

In the spectacular coming together all three were fine and walked away from the wreckage.

Alex Lowes had been leading Race one before he crashed out on the high-speed, downhill ‘Craner Curves’ barrel rolling the bike across the grass to an abrupt stop near the barrier. The crash ended his race, yet the initial diagnosis from the medical centre was that he had sprained his ankle, but he was still medically fit to continue on Sunday.

He took to the track on Sunday morning for the warm-up session, clearly bothered by the worsening ankle injury, culminating in the rider being ruled unfit by the medical centre ahead of the Tissot Superpole Race.

Sunday’s Tissot Superpole Race gave Sam Lowes the chance to rectify Saturday’s non finish.

A repaired bike looking brand new and Starting from a P4 grid position, he did well to hang with 2025 leader coming to Donington, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Razgatlioglu in front of him, By Lap 3, Rea had been overtaken for P2 by Bulega, and he fell into the sights of the #14 as Lowes was chasing his second career WorldSBK podium.

At the outset of the third lap, Lowes hung just 0.008s behind Rea, and after making his move a sector later, by Lap four Lowes had already put six-tenths of a second between himself and the six-time World Champion. It would go on to hold third position for the rest of the race and take a taste of the Prosecco on the podium.

Last race of the day, Race Two saw Alex sporting the family banner for the final time of the weekend Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) saw his race end on Turn 1 of Lap 3 as he was pushing hard to keep up with Razgatlioglu, crashing out from P2. His crash makes him the second Lowes brother to crash out from a podium position in their home weekend at Donington.

Alex leaves the championship now in ninth place with 85 points, whilst Sam is in 6th spot with 131 points.

It was a combination of fame and misfortune for the brothers at Donington Park but upwards and onwards for the competing pair when they race next at the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary on 25 – 27 July.

1 . Contributed Sam Lowes getting stronger race by race Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sam Lowes was involved in a crash on the first lap. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sam Lowes in action at Donington Park. Photo: Submitted