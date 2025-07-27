Tate header earns Boston Town a point in hard-fought opener

Richard Ford had to be bandaged up after suffering a head injury - photo (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town salvaged a draw in a tough opening league game against much-fancied Heanor Town.

Chris Funnell’s side started well and thought they’d taken the lead on 13 minutes when Kris Zalusinskis slotted home after Ted Gibbons had hit the post.

An offside flag ruled it out but the home side did then take the lead 6 minutes later when Zak Munton side-footed home on his competitive debut from a low Fraser Bayliss cross.

The Poachers, sporting their new blue and white striped kit, had chances to add to that lead, with Pierce Hudson forcing a good save from Alfie Roberts.

Jordan Tate heads home against Heanor to make it 2-2 – photo (c) Steve Davies

But the visitors equalised against the run of play when unmarked Josh Newnham headed home from a 37th minute corner.

And the home fans at the Mortgages For You Stadium were silenced in first half stoppage time when Heanor’s record goalscorer Jamie Sleigh rounded Travis Portas to put them 2-1 ahead.

Boston exerted more pressure at the start of the second period. With Luke Wilson already out injured, there was another defensive alarm when Richard Ford had to be bandaged up after suffering a head injury.

But soon after he was patched up, Jordan Tate grabbed the equaliser they had been pressing for on 72 minutes. Leo Priestley on debut floated a corner from the right and when Roberts could only punch weakly, Tate headed in from distance.

The Poachers pushed for a winner and came agonisingly close with 5 minutes left. Roberts earned his corn with a stunning reaction save to deny Bayliss’s point-blank header.

Bayliss was named man of the match by Jordan Humberstone, grandson of the match day sponsor Pete Moon.

On Saturday (2 August), Boston Town are at home to Kimberley MW in the FA Cup. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Town: Portas, Gibbons, Smith, Tate, Ford, Hudson (Nuttell), Bayliss, Priestley, Zaluzinskis (Gurney), Maddison (Worthington), Munton