Teams battle for top spots in Boston bowls league

As action in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club nears the completion of the second round of games, the battle for top honours in both divisions rests with a handful of teams, Holland Fen and Invaders in the Orchard Health Group Division One and Optimists, Desperados and Burtons in Cammacks Division Two.

Optimists proved to be too strong for fourth-placed Vikings, beating them 6-0 with convincing wins for both Liam Reeson 26-10 and Andrew Reeson 23-10.

Desperados also took six points after beating Woodpeckers, leaving them four behind Optimists. John Melless led from the start to win 19-10 while the score on Adam Hodgson’s rink was still close at 16-15 after fourteen ends before they pulled away to win 22-15.

Third-placed Burtons faced Amateurs, fifth, winning 4-2, leaving them five points adrift of Desperados. Chris Hill’s rink, with lead Margaret Daubney and pin Mandy Cook, were on top form to win their rink 30-10 against opponents who didn’t bowl badly themselves. The Amateurs rink of Eileen Favell, Josie Pearson and Mick Greet, their most consistent in terms of results this season, took their game 24-14, dominating it from the seventh end.

Central beat Vectors 5-1, with David Boyne’s rink winning 21-15, gradually taking control after Vectors had made the better start. Central were in control on the other rink, building a 16-9 advantage, but Colin Heppenstall’s Vectors finished well to ensure one point for a drawn game.

Shipmates took all the points from their game with in-form Kingfishers, Steve Todd winning 19-10 and Wally Parker 17-13.

Holland Fen and Invaders both had 6-0 wins to remain tied on 100 points at the top of Division One, separated only by shot aggregate. Holland Fen met Golfers, winning Martin Tomlin’s rink 24-10 and Les Feary’s 20-9.

Invaders beat third-placed IBC with two impressive performances, Scott Whyers winning 25-7, supported by Sam Hines and Nathan Dunnington, and Ian Tebbs 23-10, with Kathyn Rockall and Andy Dunnington. The gap between second and third is now 29 points.

Strollers and Parthians both won 4-2 in games against Dynamics and A40, leaving them respectively three and four points behind IBC. Andy Warne’s Strollers rink won impressively 33-7, including a hotshot score of six on one end, while Graham Wilkinson’s rink salvaged two points for Dynamics with a 20-12 win, after the scores were tied at 11-11 on the eleventh end.

Against A40, one place below them, Parthians won Richard Keeling’s rink 16-13 holding the advantage throughout. A40 won 17-16 in a tight game on the other rink, Sue Hoyles snatching the win with a score of three on the final end.

Breakaways beat Hotspurs 6-0 to stay in seventh place, with scores of 23-12 for Chas Smith and 20 13 for Nick Whitmore.

Royal Mail moved up two spots in the table to ninth after beating Nomads 4-2. Ian Smith’s rink got away to a good start, winning 26-12. Derek Smith secured two points for Nomads on the other rink with a 15-12 win.