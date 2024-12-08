Third time lucky for the Maliks at 27th Boston Open

Winners Sophie Fadaely and Bailey Malik

British Under 19 champion Bailey Malik and world #114 Sophie Fadaely from Australia won Boston Squash and Racketball Club’s annual professional squash tournament at the weekend.

Their victories rounded off a successful 27th edition of the Boston Open, which is part of the Professional Squash Association’s World Tour.

A healthy entry of more than 40 players across the men’s and women’s draws meant play started at lunchtime on Friday.

The rounds of 16 went on until almost 10pm due to the number of long, close matches – producing the best Friday evening that the tournament has seen for many years.

L-R: Katie Wells, Sophie Fadaely, tournament organiser Mark Hildred, Bailey Malik and Rory Richmond

These included Lincolnshire’s Katie Wells causing an upset by coming from 1-0 down to beat Australian second seed Erin Classen 3-1, and men’s top seed Joel Arscott scraping through 11/9 in the fifth against Lewis Doughty – the man who had been due to be the top seed in 2023 before he was forced to withdraw.

In Saturday’s women’s quarter-finals, Wells progressed into the semis alongside Jasmin Kalar, top seed Sophie Fadaely and third seed Polly Clark. The men’s quarters were highly eventful, with all four matches going against seeding. Jack Mitterer knocked out world top 200 player Arscott, and 9/16 seed Bailey Malik beat second seed Will Salter in an epic match that lasted just shy of an hour and a half.

The semi-finals saw Fadaely avoid the same fate as her top seeded counterparts in the men’s draw. She booked her place in the final in straight sets, as did Wells.

Scotland’s Rory Richmond made the men’s final after his opponent Mitterer was forced to concede the match early on in the deciding fifth set due to injury, while Malik twice came from behind to win his semi 3-2.

Fadaely ensured Wells had to settle for a runner-up finish for a second year in a row, securing victory in Sunday’s final in just 20 minutes.

A year ago, Richmond beat Malik 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the Boston Open. This time, Malik recovered from losing the first set to win 3-1 and conclude another enjoyable competition. It was third time lucky for the Malik family, after Bailey’s brother Heston lost the men’s final last year, and their sister Torrie finished runner-up in 2022.