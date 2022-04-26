Third win for tennis club men but ladies seek success

The ladies are still seeking a win in the higher Midlands Division of the League whilst the men added a third victory to their season in the East Midlands Regional Division.
The ladies played two matches in the last two weeks – against Ashby Castle and Edgbaston Priory.
The team of Emily Donoghue, Alice Gamman, Danielle Mason and Emma Mastin travelled to Ashby Castle Tennis Club and lost a very close match.
It was 1-3 to Ashby after the singles and one of the doubles was won by the Boston players and the other was lost on a tie-break third set for a narrow 4-8 loss.
However, on Sunday the team of Emily Donoghue, Alice Gamman, Emily Stukins and Emma Mastin played at home against a strong Edgbaston Priory Club and missed out without winning a rubber.
The men had two wins and gained a third win on Sunday in a home match against Charnwood Tennis Club.
The team of Matthew Gedney, Will Cheer, Seth Briggs-Williams and Max Jones stood 3-1 up after the singles and earnt one of the doubles to win 8-4.
In the Lincolnshire National League, Boston men’s seconds had a tough opener in their first match of the season against Grantham.
It was a loss for the team of Calum McCaig, Michal Chmielik, Ryan Frankish, James Newton in this very tough Division One match against a strong Grantham team.
In Division Two of this League Boston men's thirds – Paul Aranin and Phil Wilson - played Boston men's sixths, Andy Clamp and Dylan Baker, and won 6-0 while Boston men's fourths, Tom Piggins and Thomas Mecklenburgh, lost out 2-4 to Boston men's fifths - Rob Griffiths and Russell Warby.
The juniors in the Lincolnshire National League also are starting their matches.
Boston's 12 and under girls beat Grantham B team at home 6-0.
Matilda Buck and Bonnie Haywood won in straight sets in very blustery conditions.
In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston mixed thirds had a good win against Spalding in Division Two.
The team of Carla Slade and Steve Holmes, Keeley Pearson and Phil Wilson was level at the end of play and a shoot out which Boston won 15-13 for the win.