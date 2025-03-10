Three minute blitz gives Gainsborough Trinity victory over Bamber Bridge

Declan Howe celebrates his clever dinked finish, as team mates race to congratulate him

A fascinating advert of NPL football, finished with a 2-1 victory for Gainsborough Trinity, who went seven games unbeaten, but they were made to work hard for the win, by a plucky Bamber Bridge side.

Two goals in three first half minutes saw Gainsborough in control.

A sumptuous, outside of the right boot, ball over the top by Ashley Jackson, sent Trinity’s top scorer, Declan Howe through. Howe lifting over the advancing Charlie Casper, to give the hosts the lead they deserved.

Javelle Clarke doubled the Gainsborough advantage, out-muscling the defender, Clarke rolled the ball to Howe. Casper denied Howe, but the ball looped up kindly for Clarke to head home from a yard out.

The Holy Blues celebrate Javelle Clarke's goal, that put Trinity in the ascendancy.

Trinity went on to control the first half, with some neat one and two touch moves, but couldn’t add to their tally, and Bamber Bridge rallied at the break.

Bobby Johnson’s mis-placed pass was capitlaised on by Robbie Cleary who spun Will Lancaster before rounding the committed Dylan Wharton and rolling home, what turned out to be Brig’s consolation.

Chances at both ends were created, and not taken, before vehement penalty appeals were ignored by Referee Samuel Bragg. A handball shout not given, as Finlay Heath crashed an effort off the angle of post and bar.

Gainsborough had chances to increasing their tally, but Bamber Bridge skipper Michael Potts had the last effort his drive across the face of goal drifting wide the of the far post as the home support held their breath.

Going on, to hold out for a huge three points before their manic March continues. Gainsborough travel to Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night, before hitting the road again on Saturday when they travel to Workington, looking to add more points to the board.