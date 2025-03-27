Three podiums for Sleaford's Kyle Jenkins at Snetterton

l-r #156 Thomas Kirk, #167 Kyle Jenkins, #55 Stuart Parker in close racing action.

Ruskington motorcycle racer Kyle Jenkins rode to the three podium finishes in his first outing on the new Yamaha R6 in the opening round of the No Limits Yamaha 600 Cup on Sunday.

After a successful season in 2024 where he became the No Limits 600 Pre injection class Champion he made the step up to the 600 Cup this year and with the backing of RP Motorsport he completed his qualifying on Saturday in an impressive third place.

Starting the first of three races from the front row he settled into fourth place and was beginning to reel in Aiden Goodings for third when the red flag brought the race to an untimely end because of rain on lap seven.A result was declared on positions on lap six placing Jenkins in fourth place. But in a twist of fate the leader withdrew from the race which promoted Jenkins the third place. It turned out that Matt Pallett was actually only testing his bike and was intending to pull out prior to the end of the race.

Starting from the front row once again Jenkins got away to a good start in the second race and moved up into third place on lap two of 10. On lap five he passed Kenneth Macleod for second place and set about trying to take the lead away from Stuart Parker. The top three riders were covered by 0.3s and on lap seven it was Jenkins who snatched the lead with Macleod right on his rear wheel. It all came to head on the final lap with Macleod snatching the lead on the run to the finish line to take the win from Jenkins by a tenth of a second.

Kyle Jenkins at Snetterton

Race three was another close and exciting race with Macleod holding a very small lead from Jenkins until lap four when Goodings moved up to second and the three riders once again battled it out through the remainder of the race with Jenkins just missing out on second place by 0.2s but finishing well ahead of the rest of the field to take another impressive third place.

Kyle Jenkins commented: “I m delighted to have made such a good start to the season and hope to be able to continue at this level. I have to give a really big thank you to everyone who has helped this weekend. I would like to say a massive thank you everyone that came and supported me especially JWR Suspension for being at the end of the phone for advice. Also to all my sponsors that make racing happen - Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, JC Electrical Lincs Ltd, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Little Red Engine, HMT Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres Ltd, Morris Lubricants, SBS brakes, Hoco Parts B.V., John & Anne, Lee Jenkins. Plus a big thank you to Sublime Designs for the amazing wrap they have done on the bike only two days before leaving to go to Snetterton.”

The next round is at Brands Hatch in Kent over the weekend of April 26/27.