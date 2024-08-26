Three points finishes for Louth ace Peter Hickman at Cadwell Park
The Lincolnshire rider completed the free practice sessions on Saturday in 10th in wet and windy conditions but a change in conditions saw him slip back to 15th during qualifying for a start to the first race from a fifth row grid position.
As the race got underway on Sunday Hickman got a steady start, being 15th on the opening lap.
He moved up to 13th on lap two, passing Tom Ward and then benefitting from Ryan Vickers retiring from the race.
He gained another place one lap later but was unable to make further progress and completed the 18 laps in 12th position.
The second race did not go smoothly for Hickman.
He started from the middle of the fifth row for the 12 lap Sprint race and was beginning to make progress through the field when he was deemed by officials to be the cause of a crash causing Danny Kent to retire from the race.
He was given a two second penalty, which demoted him down to 17th position and he had a lot of work to do to get back up into a point scoring position.
But he persevered and passed Bradley Perie on lap eight then on the very last lap he caught and passed Max Cook to cross the finish line in 15th place to claim one championship point.
For the final race Hickman started from the head of the fourth row and made up two places on the opening lap.
He moved up to ninth on lap two and was latched onto the back of another two riders.
But he fell back mid race, although far enough ahead of the pursuing riders and remained in ninth.
By two thirds distance Hickman began to again reel in the two riders ahead and was soon on the back of them and looking to make a pass.
But it was too late and he crossed the finish line in ninth place to pick up his best result of the current campaign and a further seven championship points.
It’s back to Oulton Park for the next round over the weekend of September 13/15.
