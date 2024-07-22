Three points finishes for Louth Superbikes star Peter Hickman at Brands Hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Superbike rider Peter Hickman completed all three races in round six of the British Superbike championship at Brands Hatch in the points at the weekend and said he feels more like himself after a lack of form over the past few weeks, writes Helen Pask.

Hickman said: “It has been a much more positive weekend from the start.

"Unfortunately we didn't make the best of qualifying and the first race didn't quite go to plan as we really struggled with grip which hampered us.

"I was feeling a lot more myself and was in a bit of a fight inside the top 10 in both of Sunday’s races.

Peter Hickman at Brands Hatch. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

"I am quite content with the progress made and happy to be back in the mix.”

Hickman qualified the FHO Racing BMW superbike for a fifth row start to the first of three races at Brands Hatch and started race one on Saturday in 15th position.

For most of the 20 laps he was holding 15th place in a large group of riders and challenging for 14th but he was unable to make a pass stick and crossed the finish line in 15th place to pick up one championship point.

Starting a dramatic Sprint race from the seventh row, the race was halted on the first lap when three riders crashed out at Paddock Hill.

Hickman was lucky to avoid the incident and was running in 14th place when the safety car was brought out for two laps to allow for the injured riders to be assisted.

When the car left the track Hickman was making good progress and had reached 12th place when the red flag halted the race for another crash.

The race was restarted and a five lap dash to the flag ensued with Hickman finishing in 12th place.

The final race on Sunday was run over 20 laps of the Brands Hatch International circuit with Hickman starting from the fourth row.

He got away to a flying start, completing the first two laps in ninth position before slipping down the order to 13th on lap nine.

He remained in 13th throughout the rest of the race to cross the finish line and pick up a further three championship points, bringing his total haul for the weekend to eight.

The next round on 9th-11th August is at one of Hickman’s favourite circuits, Thruxton where he has finished on the podium in the past.