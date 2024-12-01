Three points for Boston Town after second-half comeback

Liam Wilson presents Pierce Hudson with his man of the match award - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

Boston Town snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat Belper United 2-1 after staging a stirring fightback.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had gone behind just before the break in their first home match for 4 weeks.

But new manager Chris Funnell changed his side's shape at the interval and they were back on level terms after 65 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Limb continued his rich vein of scoring form by lobbing the Belper keeper Joe Fryatt to make it 1-1..

Both teams struck the woodwork as they tried to force a winner, but it was the home side who grabbed all 3 points at the death.

Sub Mackenzie Burdass forced it towards the Belper goal in the 4th minute of injury time and it was Limb again who got the final touch to stab it home.

The in-form striker now has 18 for the season, including a remarkable 12 in his last 6 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the victory, the Poachers remain in 11th position in the United Counties League Premier North table.

But they've played fewer games than anyone else in the entire league and could move close to the play-off positions if they won their games in hand.

Man of the match was Pierce Hudson on his first start at the Mortgages For You Stadium.