Three top six results for Louth's Dessoy at Knockhill

Harrison Dessoy at Knockhill

The Louth-based PHR Performance by Peter Hickman Racing Sportbike team with rider Harrison Dessoy travelled north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland for round four of the 2025 Pirelli National Sportbike Championship at the weekend where, in atrocious conditions, Dessoy bagged three top six results.

With three races this week it was a chance to gain extra championship points but the weather was against the riders and with pouring rain and a treacherous track it was more like damage limitation and trying to remain upright.

After qualifying the PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660 in second place Dessoy began the first race from the middle of the front row and in dry conditions was running in second place when the red flag brought proceedings to a halt for a crash involving two riders further down field.

At the restart which was to be run over 10 laps Dessoy didn't get the best of starts and although the top five riders were in close company he was down in fifth position. At the half way stage of the race Dessoy was holding fourth place in the tightly packed group and he passed Asher Durham on the penultimate lap to take up third position. But on the final lap in the melee at the hairpin he was demoted a place and went on to cross the finish line in fifth position.

Harrison Dessoy in race action at Knockhill

The weather had changed overnight and the track was very wet and slippery from earlier rain. Starting the second race from row two Dessoy was running in seventh place and hanging on the back of the leaders. When Barnes crashed he was elevated to sixth but over the second half of the race he became detached from the leaders and was overtaken by Adon Davie. But with one lap to go one of the leading group crashed and Dessoy crossed the finish line in sixth position.

The rain had closed in at the Scottish circuit by the time the riders took their grid positions for the final race and conditions were far from ideal. Dessoy started from the second row and settled into eighth place on lap two of 15. By lap six he had moved up into sixth place where he remained to the flag.

This set of results put Dessoy into third place in the rider standings on 120 points with the next round at Brands Hatch on July 25/27.