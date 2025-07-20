Three top six results for Sleaford's Jenkins at Anglesey

Kyle in action at Anglesey

At one of his less favoured circuits, Ruskington's Kyle Jenkins secured three top six results at Anglesey to retain the championship lead with an advantage of 40 points in the No Limits Cup 600 series.

After qualifying in fourth place Jenkins began the first of three races from the head of the second row right behind pole. He got away well at the start and moved up to third place on the opening lap. He held third for the first few laps of the 10 lap race but was demoted to fourth once again when Kieran Sembiante fought back and passed him on lap five. The top four continued to pull clear of the field and Jenkins crossed the finish line in fourth place to pick up 13 championship points.

Starting the second race from the second row once again Jenkins was circulating in fourth place on lap six and gradually reeling in Kenneth Macleod who was circulating just a fraction of a second ahead. One lap later his race nearly ended in disaster when Macleod had a moment. Jenkins was right behind him and was lucky to avoid hitting him.

Taking avoiding action cost Jenkins time and he lost touch with the three leading riders. He was in a safe fourth place with an advantage of just under four seconds over James May when the race was red-flagged and a result called at eight laps distance. Jenkins was awarded fourth place to claim another 13 championship points.

By the time the riders formed the grid for the final race the rain had arrived and conditions were treacherous on the slippery circuit. Jenkins rode a steady race in sixth position and the race was once again red-flagged at two thirds distance with Jenkins placed sixth for another 10 championship points which bring his total haul of 36 for the weekend.

Jenkins said: “Anglesey is the worst circuit on the calendar for me so to come away with three points finishes and still have a 40 points lead in the championship is a good result for me. Thanks to all my sponsors and supporters for their help again this weekend I could not do this without them. Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, JC Electrical Lincs Ltd, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Little Red Engine, HMT Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres Ltd, Morris Lubricants, SBS brakes, Hoco Parts B.V., John & Anne, Lee Jenkins.”

The next round is much closer to home at Cadwell Park over the weekend of August 16/17.