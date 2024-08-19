Three wins for Jenkins at Anglesey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruskington’s Kyle Jenkins rode to three wins in round six of the No Limits Pre Injection 600 Cup at Anglesey at the weekend to extend his series lead to 71 points over his nearest rival with just two rounds and five races remaining.

After qualifying in fourth place, first in his class, in the mixed grid of 32 riders Jenkins started the first race on Saturday from the head of row two right behind pole.

As the lights went out Jenkins settled into seventh overall and first in his class. He maintained his position well ahead of the second-placed pre-injection rider Ewen Potter and crossed the finish line for his first win of the weekend.

Jenkins began race two on Sunday from the third row and held the lead in his class throughout the race which was red flagged on lap nine of ten with a result being called on positions at the end of lap eight.

Kyle Jenkins in action at Anglesey. Photo: Camipix.

He was running in sixth place overall, securing his second win once again ahead of Potter who was some nine seconds behind him.

The final race brought yet another win for Jenkins who completed the race just over ten seconds ahead of Potter in second place.

These three wins and the 75 points scored at Anglesey take his total to date to 338 while his nearest rival, Carl Vickers, was only able to score 32 points, with his total of 267 meaning Jenkins has a comfortable lead in the championship with a 71-point advantage over Vickers.

But with five races and 125 points still available in the final two rounds there is still everything to race for.

Jenkins said: “We had another good weekend and won all three races for the second round in succession.

"But we must not become complacent as there are still a few races to go yet.

"A really big thank you to everyone who has helped again this weekend and special thanks go to - Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Jean, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Nick Smith Designs, Little Engine 17, Wings Tyres.”

The penultimate round of the championship is at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the weekend of August 30/31 when Jenkins will have two races to contest prior to the season finale which takes place at Donington Park in October.