Tilston secures sponsorship for 2025 motocross championship

Budding Louth racer Mac Tilston has received a funding boost ahead of the new 2025 motorcross season.

He has been assisted with sponsorship from 'Blaze Competitions' and 'Para Lavar Bespoke Bathrooms' ahead of the 2025 Motocross race championship. Here he is pictured with Ryan Gray (far left) from Blaze Competitions, Ryan Mendham, (far right), from Blaze Competitions. Second from right is Sean Smith from Para Lavar Bespoke Bathrooms as well as parents Aaron Tilston and Laura Tilston and little brother Casey Tilston.

Mac is 6 years old and is racing the imported American Cobra CX50 SR KING in the 'Auto' class. His favourite track is local track 'Greenfield' in Alford. He raced all over the country in the 'Moto Mavericks', 'Lucas Oil' and 'Peterborough Junior Motocross Club' in the last couple of years and will be continuing to do so in 2025, with first stop being at our local track 'Greenfield Dirt track' in Alford.

Proud dad Aaron said: "Mac loves the sport and puts in a lot of hard work and time to become the best he can be. He has practiced throughout the cold and wet winter months in preparation for the season.

"We as a family are very proud of Mac and his commitment and sportsmanship. He has a community of friends at the Motocross tracks who all have a common interest in the bikes."

Little brother Casey is also keen on two wheels and had a couple of races in the electric bike group in 2024 picking up a couple of trophies of his own.