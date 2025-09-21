Toms adds to points tally in Assen

TJ Toms at Assen

The two G&S Racing Kawasaki riders TJ Toms and Jorel Boerboom headed over to Assen in the Netherlands for round nine of the British Supersport Championship where both riders completed the two races with TJ Toms adding to his points tally to retain his ninth place in the overall rider standings.

TJ Toms completed his qualifying for a fourth row start to the first race which was held over to Sunday because of the torrential rain on Saturday. It was windy and cold but at least it was dry and TJ was running in 11th place during the first three laps.

He ran wide and cut the course on the fourth lap which resulted in him losing three places down to 14th. But he got his head down and began to make up the places again and ended the 10 lap affair in 12th place to pick up four championship points.

In the Feature race TJ started from row five and entered into a five way battle for 9th place with all five riders circulating within a second. With three laps to go TJ eventually caught and passed Lee Johnston and went on to cross the finish line in ninth position and be rewarded with another eight championship points which see him retain his ninth place in the standings and reduce the deficit to eighth down to 11 points.

Jorel Boerboom at Assen

Jorel Boerboom was racing at his home track and was within one place of going through to final qualifying. He started the first race from the middle of the 10th row and made steady progress through the field to complete the race in 23rd place.

Starting the feature race from the ninth row he got a great start and made up eight places on the opening lap to 18th. On lap two he passed another four riders and found himself up into 14th position. He went on to claim 13th place and was on the back of the group fighting for ninth. But it wasn't to be and he gradually began to drop back and completed the 16 laps in 21st place.

Team Manager Tom Fisher - the weather spoilt the weekend for us at Assen. With the first race postponed until Sunday morning it made for a busy day. The riders adapted well and TJ brought more points home for us and although Jorel was going well in the second race and running in a point scoring position for a few laps he wasn't able to keep up with the pace of the faster riders. But to his credit he was hanging on the back of the group for quite a while. His family and friends were there to cheer him on and we enjoyed their company for the weekend. Thanks again to our sponsors who give us their support, we really appreciate their input.

The next round is at Oulton Park over the weekend of October 3/5.