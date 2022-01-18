Top of the table! Boston Tennis Club team enjoy 7-1 victory

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter Leagues, Boston Tennis Club’s men’s thirds are top of Division Two after a 7-1 result against Bourne.
John Gibson, Geoff Presland, Andy Clamp and David Makins dropped only one set.
Boston fourths, also in Division Two, had a 7-1 result over Horncastle, Richard Cozens, Robert Bonser, Philippe Servonat-Blanc and Sev Smura victorious.
Boston ladies’ seconds had a good 7-1 win against Tealby, Catherine Ellis, Helen Duckett, Lesley Gibbons and Diane Sharpe the quartet.
Boston ladies’ fourths, in Division Three, had a 4-4 draw of the season against Sleaford. Hilda Hastings, Jenny Murphy, Sue Dring and Sarah Grant digged deep.
There was a very welcome return of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Team Leagues on Sunday following Covid disruption.
This week it was the turn of green players from Boston, Lincoln, St James, Woodhall, and Louth.
Boston Green 1 played Lincoln Academy with Callum Purdy and James edged out on a deciding tie-break.
It was a repeat performance versus St James as the boys finished in fourth place.
Boston 2 – Nayan Vyas and Sonny Wheatley – also had close matches in their group but a tie break doubles won 14-12 by the Boston boys put them in second position in this group.