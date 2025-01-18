Top sides clash in both divisions of Boston bowls Night League

Triumphant Desperados rink, Colin Louth, Wendy King and John Melless

Both divisions of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw key games in the latest round of matches.

The top two teams in the Orchard Health Group First Division met, with Holland Fen, currently second, winning 6-0 against the leaders Invaders. In Cammacks Division Two, the top four teams played each other, resulting in 4-2 wins for fourth-placed Amateurs over the leaders, Optimists, and Desperados, second, against Burtons, third.

Martin Tomlin’s Holland Fen played a cagey game against Invaders, with Invaders having a small three-shot lead after fourteen ends, before Holland Fen took control and won 24-17. On the other rink, Holland Fen and Chris Gill built a 17-8 advantage and then held on as Invaders rallied, the final score being 21-17. Holland Fen now trail Invaders by just one point.

Not since the first week of the season have Optimists taken just two points from a league match, but Amateurs this week bowled very well to win one rink and claim the extras for shot aggregate for four points. Jeff Homewood’s rink, with Tony Nixon and Brian Martin supporting, started impressively to go 17-1 ahead after twelve ends, the final score being 21-9. The other rink was won by Andrew Reeson’s Optimists 24-13.

Winning Amateurs rink over Optimists, with pin Brian Martin, skip Jeff Homewood and lead Tony Nixon

There was little to separate Desperados and Burtons in the other top match in this division. John Melless’s rink, with Wendy King and Colin Louth, started slowly to trail 0-9, but then found their form and went on to win 19-11. Dave Allen skipped the other rink to an 18-12 win for Burtons, holding the lead throughout.;

Other matches across the divisions were also competitive and, maybe, significant. With one end to go in the match between IBC and Breakaways in Division One, Breakaways were taking all six points. But the final ends on both rinks proved crucial, Dave Gill coming from behind to win 15-14 for IBC and Steve Skelton scoring three to draw their game 22-22, leaving IBC to take five points.

Parthians recent good form continued as they beat Dynamics 6-0 to move into fourth spot. Ron Moore’s rink won convincingly by 30-8, while Keith Nix recovered from 1-11 down to win 19-15.

Strollers are now in fifth after beating Royal Mail 4-2. Both games were competitive and close, Mick Dodes winning 16-12 for Strollers and Keith Sharp 17-15 for Royal Mail.

A40 stay in sixth, equal on points with Parthians and Strollers, after beating Nomads 6-0, Sue Hoyles winning 15-12 and Andy Scotney 19-13.

Hotspurs faced Golfers to take four points after a close contest, Barbara Pell’s rink winning 20-15. Ian Drury won the other rink 13-10 for Golfers.

In Division Two, Vikings remain fifth after beating Woodpeckers 5-1, winning one rink 15-13, after fighting back from 7-13 down, and drawing the other 16-16.

Central, sixth, beat Shipmates 4-2, Sandra Copeland’s rink winning 19-9. Wally Parker’s Shipmates won a very close game on the other rink 14-13.

Finally, Kingfishers beat Phantoms to claim all six points, winning 20-10 and 17-7.