Top sides in charge of Boston bowls league going into Christmas break

Victorious Invaders rink against Royal Mail with Sam Hines, Nathan Dunnington and Scott Whyers

The Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club has entered the Christmas break at the half-way point of the season with Invaders and Holland Fen dominating the Orchard Health Group First Division and three teams, Optimists, Burtons and Desperados, leading the way in Cammacks Division Two.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Invaders and Holland Fen had 6-0 wins in the last round of matches, Invaders beating Royal Mail and Holland Fen winning against Parthians. The Invaders rink of Sam Hines, Nathan Dunnington and Scott Whyers were always ahead in their game, winning 25-9. The second rink skipped by Ian Tebbs, with Ray Reeson and Andy Dunnington in support, won a tight game 15-12.

Alex Tomlin’s Holland Fen rink was always in control as they ran out 24-10 winners against Parthians. The score on Les Feary’s rink was still tied at the half-way point, then Holland Fen gradually pulled away to win 18-11. Holland Fen are now 22 points ahead of IBC in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IBC are hanging onto third place despite their recent dip in form continuing with another 6-0 defeat last week, this time against Nomads. The rink skipped by Chris Starsmeare dominated their game to win 32-8, while Karl Pick’s rink won 16-10 with a good finish over the final ends.

Strollers improved form of late saw them beat Hotspurs 22-13 and 20-11 for Mick Dodes and Andy Warne respectively to move them into fourth spot.

A40’s 4-2 win over Golfers leaves them level on points with Strollers. Andy Scotney’s rink was closely fought before they pulled away to win convincingly 28-11. David Marshall’s rink bowled very well to build a 14-1 lead for Golfers, eventually winning 24-10.

Breakaways, another team with better recent form, met and beat Dynamics 5-1, with Nick Whitmore’s rink winning 19-11. The second rink was closely contested throughout, ending in an 18-18 draw for Mike Rymer and Graham Wilkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optimists beat Kingfishers in Division Two, Liam Reeson winning 24-8 and Judith Richmond 21-11, to give them a two-point lead over Burtons at the top.

Burtons were 5-1 winners over Central in two close games where, on both rinks, they gradually built a potentially winning lead before Central finished strongly over the closing ends. Chris Hill was 16-7 ahead and eventually won 16-13, while Dave Bailey’s lead was 14-7, but Sandra Copeland fought back to bring the scores level at 14-14.

Desperados completed their fourth consecutive 6-0 win when beating Phantoms. Skip John Melless was 5-11 behind, coming back to 15-14, before taking the last three ends to win 21-14. Dean Harris started well and never lost control of the game to win 23-9.

Amateurs took all the points off Vectors to leave them clear in fourth place. Mick Greet’s rink was dominant once again, winning 27-5, with Trevor Coulson’s rink finishing well to win 20-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vikings are fifth after beating Shipmates 4-2, taking Tim Mitchell and John Stray’s rink 28-7. Steve Todd won the other rink convincingly 23-11 for Shipmates, a confidence boost just before the Christmas break.