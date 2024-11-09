Top three pulling away from the rest in Boston bowls league

As the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club approaches the end of the first round of matches next week, the Orchard Health Group Division One table has an uneven look about it.

Holland Fen and Invaders are tied at the top, with IBC twelve points behind and eleven ahead of the remaining nine teams that are separated by just six points.

The top two both had 4-2 wins in the latest round. Holland Fen met Golfers, winning Les Feary’s rink 20-11 by dominating the scoring from the ninth end. Golfers took the other rink 17-15 for skip Ian Drury with Heather Scarboro and Bob Tingey as they held the advantage from the start.

Invaders played IBC, as second met third, winning 4-2, with Scott Whyers’ rink winning 24-15 after a cagey start. Steve Skelton took the other 20-15 for IBC, recovering from being 8-15 down after 13 ends.

Successful Vikings rink of Claire Britchford, Mick Elley and Ann Quickfall after beating Optimists

Golfers also played a catch-up match against Hotspurs, winning 5-1, leaving them in fourth place. Hotspurs had poor luck to be one bowler down on each rink for the last hour after illness and they did very well to secure an 18-18 draw on Rob Druce’s rink with the last bowl of the game and to limit Ian Drury’s rink to a five-shot win, 18-13.

A40 dropped one place to fifth after playing Parthians, who took the match 4-2 after two high scoring games. Richard Keeling for Parthians won 30-4 and IBC’s Andy Scotney won the other 30-10.

Strollers beat Dynamics 4-2, Paul Flatters’ rink winning comfortably by 27-14, helped massively by taking two ends by five shots. Antony Tabor skipped the second rink for Dynamics, winning 18-15 having trailed 5-12 at the half-way point.

Against Nomads, Royal Mail took four points by winning Geoff Taylor’s rink 19-8 for two points and getting the extras for shot aggregate. Chris Starsmeare’s rink won 18-12 for Nomads.

Winning Golfers rink with Ian Drury, Heather Scarboro and Bob Tingey

Breakaways took all the points from their match against Hotspurs, their first clean sweep of the season, winning 16-10 and 16-11.

Optimist’s now lead Cammacks Division Two on their own after beating Vikings, previously tied with them, 4-2. Andrew Reeson’s rink won 20-13, their three ends won by four shots making the difference. Claire Britchford skipped her Vikings rink, with Mick Elley and Ann Quickfall in support, to a battling 16-12 win.

Third-placed Burtons beat Amateurs, who started the week in fourth, 6-0, with Dave Bailey winning a low-scoring game 13-7 and Richard Masters taking the other 17-15.

Desperados moved into fourth-place after beating Woodpeckers on both rinks. John Melless skipped one rink to a convincing 24-8 win while the second rink was won by Adam Hodgson 20-10.

Central and Vectors had two close games, Central winning 5-1 and getting the shot aggregate by just one. Sandra Copeland and Sid Oldfield played out a 12-12 draw, while Fred Epton held on to win 19-18 on the other rink.

Shipmates had their best result of the season as they beat Kingfishers 6-0, with 19-13 and 19-16 scorelines.