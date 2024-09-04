Tributes paid to Boston Town ex-secretary Allan Crick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Town have paid tribute to their former secretary Allan Crick, who has died at the age of 81.

Allan was a big part of the club's set-up for many years, serving as secretary in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He also served as secretary and treasurer of the United Counties League.

Allan had moved to Kent after leaving Boston and leaves his wife Wendy and daughters Janine Lisa and Mel.

Allan Crick

His son-in-law Shaun Beasley said: “I know he was very involved with Boston Town and absolutely loved the club.”

Boston Town chairman Mick Vines said: “First of all, can I say on behalf of the club how sorry we are to hear about Allan.

“He was my secretary for a number of years. He was very good at his job and a straight-talking guy – he wasn’t frightened to let you know if he thought you were doing it wrong.”

Mick said he had many fond memories of working with Allan, including when they were both invited to the 1994 FA Vase Final at Wembley – the season that Boston Town had got to the semi-finals.

“We got to the stadium two hours before it opened so Allan took me to the Park Hotel where he brought 2 halves of bitter,” recalled Mick.

“We both nearly dropped through the floor when the steward asked for £10. He made sure he never moved anywhere till I got the next round in.”

Former kit man and programme editor Andy Sandall also remembers Allan as always having the club’s best interests at heart.

He said: “If he felt we were being harshly treated by the league or FA, he made it a point of pride to fight any injustice he saw for the team.

“But then he also really put players in their place if they tried to get him to do the same for them if they’d picked up a silly card or ban, but if he felt they’d deserved it through their own petulance or letting their ego get in the way, he had no problems telling them that! He really had the club at heart in his work, but definitely didn’t suffer fools gladly.”

There will be a service at Kettering Crematorium Rothwell Road, Kettering NN16 8XE on Wednesday 11 September at 2pm. Following the service, people are warmly invited to the Bull’s Head in Clipston, Market Harborough LE16 9RT.