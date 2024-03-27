He was part of the side who played in the famous FA Cup tie against Boston United in 1970.A crowd of 2,700 packed into Tattershall Road that day, still a record for the ground.Steve Foster, who played as a defender alongside John, was a close friend as well as a team mate.He said: “He was a good lad and loved playing for the club.“Four of us travelled from Goole and loved every minute, John Brooks, Geoff Welham, myself and John. Mr Stanwell was chairman and the club was very well run.Club historian Simon Ashberry added: “We’re sorry to hear such sad news and we’d like to send our condolences to John’s family and friends.“He played a big role in the FA Cup tie against Boston United, one of the most memorable games in our club’s history.“Although it ended 4-0 to United, John made some good saves to keep the tie goalless at half-time.”John played nearly every match in the 1970-71 season, lining up alongside the likes of John Powell, Phil Robinson, Brian Clifton, Brian Stone and player manager John Brier.