Triple podium for Hickman at the NW200

Louth’s international Road Racer Peter Hickman took his 8TEN race team to Northern Ireland last week and returned with three podium places while his team mate and co team owner Davey Todd took three wins and two podiums plus Man of the meeting award.

Hickman started Thursday’s first Superbike race from the front row. He completed the first lap in fifth place before working his way forward to complete the four laps in third place. His 8TEN Racing teammate Davey Todd won the race so the team’s first outing at the North West 200 resulted in both riders on the podium.

Next up was the Supersport race, again run over four laps of the coastal road with Hickman in the midst of the action. The top six riders were well clear of the rest of the field with Hickman finishing in fifth place.

The final race of Thursday evening was the Superstock race. Hickman was running well in the front pack when he ran on at the chicane and dropped back to tenth. But he was quick to get back on track and worked his way back through to fifth. Although right with the leaders he was unable to pass them and finished fifth once again.

Hickman said: “First day racing as 8TEN Racing at the NW200 and the team was awesome. Let’s keep the momentum rolling into Saturday.”

The weekend of unbroken sunshine continued on Saturday although there was a strong cross wind. First up was the Supertwin race but it was not to be for Hickman who, despite running a close third, encountered a technical problem with the Swan Racing by Peter Hickman Yamaha and forced to retire at the end of lap two.

The Superbike race threw up a controversial result. Michael Dunlop was battling for the lead on the opening lap with Hickman when they both missed the entrance to Mather’s chicane. Hickman attempted to pull up in the stop box as Dunlop carried on through without stopping.Although a ten second penalty was initially imposed on Dunlop it did not stand and he went on to win the race from Todd and Hickman.

The Supersport race was halted with a red flag and restarted over four laps of the 8.9 mile triangle circuit with Hickman finishing in fifth position.

In the Superstock race Hickman was running within the top five and they pulled clear of the following pack. At the end of the six laps he was up into third place with Todd taking the win.

Hickman said: “It’s great for the team to have two bikes on the podium again. I also set the fastest lap of the race at 124.236mph. Overall, I’m really happy and I feel really strong on the bike, it’s handling well along the coast road, Link road and the Roundabout so that bodes well for the TT. It’s a double podium again and as a team we can’t ask for much more.”

The final race was the NW200 Superbike race but Hickman retired on the opening lap while Todd went on to take his third win of the weekend.