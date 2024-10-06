Two home cup ties in a row for misfiring Boston Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Town are desperate to get their season back on track after slumping to a fifth defeat in a row on Saturday.

Martyn Bunce's side bowed out of the United Counties League KO Cup as promotion-chasing Rugby Borough struck twice in the second half of a hard-fought game to win 2-0.

The Poachers fielded an attacking line-up, with Harry Limb, Gregg Smith, Jordan Nuttell and Lucas Dakin all in the starting XI.

But that's now three successive games when they've failed to score.

Layton Maddison was forced off injured in the defeat at Rugby Borough - photo (c): Joshua Hallam

The visitors had to reshuffle after midfield playmaker Layton Maddison was forced off with a first half injury.

They now look to get back to winning ways with two cup ties on home soil on consecutive weekends.

On Saturday (12 October), Winterton Rangers will be the visitors to the Mortgages For You Stadium in the 1st round of the Lincs Senior Trophy.

It's a competition that the Poachers have a great record in over recent seasons - winning it in 2023 and only losing the final earlier this year on penalties.

It will be a meeting of two sides who are both out of form, as Winterton are languishing in the Northern Counties East League relegation zone.

The following Saturday (19 October), Boston Town entertain Midland League side Atherstone in the 1st round of the FA Vase.

Both ties will kick off at 3pm.