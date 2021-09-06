Two narrow tie-break defeats for Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club.

As tennis interest gravitates towards the US Open and the second week of the last Grand Slam of the year, at Boston Tennis Club the summer season matches are still continuing and Divisional winners in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League remain to be decided in some instances.

It is the newest league, the Mixed League, there is no strong history to rely on as to the standards of the teams.

However, two well matched and very closely contested matches took place in Division One between Boston teams and teams from David Lloyd, Burton Waters, Lincoln.

Boston's Mixed first team played against David Lloyd Seconds whilst Boston Mixed seconds were up against David Lloyd Firsts.

Will Cheer, Alice Gamman, Tom Brooks and Emma Mastin competed strongly for Boston Firsts but lost out in a tie-break shootout was employed and this went to the Lincoln team and gave David Lloyd the points.

Boston’s James Newton, Emily Hawkesworth, David Jones and Isabel Wookey also had a close match with David Lloyd Firsts.

Again, a 2-2 draw saw the Lincoln side win the tie-break shootout.

This result followed the Second team beating Louth 8-0.

The Boston players for this match included James Newton, Emily Hawkesworth, David Jones and Isabel Wookey.

The Ladies' First team had a more clear cut result in their Division One match of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League against St James.

The team of Emily Hawkesworth, Danielle Mason, Charlotte Priestley and Poppy Gibbons didn’t lose a rubber to win 8-0 against their Grimsby-based opponents.

The Ladies' Third team, playing in Division Two of the League, came across a strong Bourne team and lost 1-3.