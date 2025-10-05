Two top 10s for G&S Racing at Oulton Park

TJ Toms at Oulton Park

G&S Racing Kawasaki rider T J Toms rode to a brace of top 10 finishes at a stormy Oulton Park with teammate Jorel Boerboom finishing further down the field in the penultimate round of the 2025 British Supersport Championship last weekend.

With storm Amy disrupting Friday and Saturday’s track action due to hight winds and torrential rain at times it was not possible to complete qualifying so the grid was formed from results in the free practice sessions where TJ finished in 12th and Jorel 23rd position.

Starting the short Sprint race from the third row TJ Toms was running in 12th place for a while and entered into a battle for position with Zac Corderoy and Harry Truelove, finally completing the 10 lap race in 10th position.

The Feature race on Sunday was reduced to 12 laps because of long delays in the earlier Superbike race with TJ lining up on the third row for the start. He remained in 12th place through the early laps before starting to make his way forward on lap five. He picked off riders every other lap and found himself up in seventh place on lap seven. Despite the riders just behind pushing to overtake him he was able to retain his position and crossed the finish line in seventh place 0.7s ahead of Corderoy.

Jorel Boerboom

These two strong results retain his ninth place in the rider standings and move him just seven points away from Dean Harrison who holds eighth position.

Jorel Boerboom had a stronger weekend at Oulton Park. He started the Sprint race from the eighth row of the grid and made up a few places during the 10 laps but although he was right behind another group he ran out of time and had to be content with a 23rd place finish.

He fared much better in the Feature race and although he lost a couple of places at the start he was quick to recover and made good progress, passing riders on nearly every lap until he reached 18th position on the penultimate lap. With the next group too far ahead to make any inroads to he finished the race in 18th place.

Team Manager Tom Fisher - considering the dreadful weather and all the stoppages our two riders did very well. TJ rode the wheels off the bike to reach seventh place in the Feature race and was hanging off the back of one of the championship contenders towards the end of the race. Jorel also has made big steps forward this weekend and was only a few places away from a points finish. Thanks go to our loyal sponsors and to everyone who braved the weather to come to the circuit to support us. We look forward to the final round of the series at Brands Hatch and fingers crossed for some better weather!

The final round is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of October 17/19.