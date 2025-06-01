Two wins for Ruskington racer Jenkins at Croft

Kyle in action at Croft

Ruskington motorcycle racing ace Kyle Jenkins rode to a brace of wins in round three of the No Limits Cup 600 championship to take the championship lead at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire on Sunday.

Riding the RP Motorsport Yamaha 600 Jenkins completed his qualifying in third place and started the first of three races from a front row grid position. As the race got underway he was quick to pounce on Stuart Parker and snatched second place from him on the opening lap.

As the race unfolded Jenkins edged nearer to Jamie Richmond who was leading the nine lap affair and on the final lap he was on his rear wheel. On the run to a line he just got his front wheel in front beating Richmond by eight hundredths of a second to pick up 25 championship points.

Starting the second race from the head of the second row, Jenkins didn't get the best of starts and was running in third place in his class, fourth overall for the first four laps. He dropped a position on lap five and remained in fourth place throughout the remainder of the race.

Kyle Jenkins with his winners Trophy at Croft

Jenkins started the final race from the third row but got a good start and was quick to move through to fourth place on the opening lap. One lap later he passed Matthew Wood to slip through into third place. He was only a fraction of a second away from second place and made a concerted effort to catch and overtake Goodings to take his position. Then he had his eye on the leader who was just a tenth of a second ahead of him.

The top two pulled clear of the following pack and on lap seven of eight Jenkins passed Kieran Sembiante to take the lead and also the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 26.744s - 87.16mph. No way was he letting Sembiante back through and he steadily extended his lead to take his second win of the weekend with a 1.391s advantage from Sembiante.

Jenkins now has a healthy lead in the championship on 164 points with the next round at Donington Park over the weekend of June 28/29.

Jenkins said: “ I am over the moon with my results today, With two wins, fastest lap and the championship lead it couldn't have got much better! Thanks to all my sponsors and supporters for their help again this weekend I could not do this without them. Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, JC Electrical Lincs Ltd, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Little Red Engine, HMT Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres Ltd, Morris Lubricants, SBS brakes, Hoco Parts B.V., John & Anne, Lee Jenkins.”