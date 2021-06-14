Victories for Boston Tennis Club teams

Boston Tennis Club news.

In the LTA National League Lincolnshire 2021, Boston Tennis Club’s Matilda Clark and Emily Pye won hard-fought doubles and single matches to complete a victory against a Stamford’s under 12 girls side in sunny conditions.

Sunday’s success follows the under 12s team’s victory in May where Matilda and Emily - as well as Neve Gibbons and Matilda Buck - took all singles and doubles matches against a resilient Grantham team.

There are two matches still to play in the Division One under 12s girls’ league and the team looking forward to more enjoyable games.

In the eight and unders event the Boston Tennis Club team of James Blythe, Keita Cica, Aryon Solanki and Sofia Kalogerakos played a team from St James, Grimsby.

It was a very close match and the individual rubbers were tightly contested but Boston had the advantage with a 9-7 win.

The Boston and District Mixed League have also started the evening matches in the last couple of weeks after missing out on competition last year.

Of Boston’s four Mixed teams in this local league, Boston 1 played Boston 3 in one of the first matches.

It was a 6-3 win for Boston 1’s Danielle Mason, Geoff Presland, Ryan Frankish, Jenny McGarel, Rachel Hawkesworth and Geoff Short.

For Boston 3 that week the team was Rachel Gedney, James Newton, Tracy Hull, John Gibson, Ray Frankish and Mary Smura.

In their first match, Boston 4 played at Woodhall and the team of Jeremy George-Jones, Margaret Wright, Larry Churchward, Sarah Grant and Hilda and Peter Hastings won 7-2.

Boston 2’s Carla Slade, Phil Wilson, Diane Sharpe, Steve Holmes, Lesley Addy and David Dunlop – in their first match of the season - played Billinghay and missed out 2-7.

Boston 1 also played Boston 4 in their second match and it was Boston 4 who won 7-2.

Boston 1 had Ryan Frankish, Rachel Hawkesworth, Geoff Short, Jenny McGarel, Catherine Ellis and Terry Mastin facing the 3’s Larry Churchward, Maria Stoyanova, Will Cheer, Sarah Grant, Hilda and Peter Hastings.

In their third match, Boston 4’s Larry Churchward, Ron Thorogood, Jeremy George-Jones, Poppy Gibbons, Sev Smura and Sarah Grant lost out 4-5 to Horncastle.